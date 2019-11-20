Malta, A Tiny Destination With Wide-Ranging Appeal
Travelers searching for a diverse destination far from the beaten path need not look any further than Malta.
Located in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and Africa's northern coast, the 122-square-mile archipelago with a population of under a half-million is one of the smallest countries in the world but a multifaceted one nonetheless.
Malta's rich history is among its biggest draws, roughly 7,000 years of which is on display for visitors seemingly everywhere they look, from its ancient villages to its remarkable archaeological sites, some of which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The island country is also sure to be a hit with active travelers and adrenaline junkies. Diving, swimming, snorkeling, biking, rock climbing, sailing and golf are just some of the many activities that await visitors.
There's also plenty to do for families. Attractions such as the Malta National Aquarium, the Mediterraneo Marine Park, the Playmobil FunPark, Scavenger Escape Malta, the Splash & Fun Water Park at White Rocks and the famous Popeye Village are just a handful of the many family-friendly things to do in Malta.
If your client prefers a relaxing getaway, Malta fits that bill as well, boasting pleasant temperatures, plentiful sunshine, spacious and inviting beaches and extraordinary scenery like the famous Azure Window.
Is your client planning a wedding or honeymoon for the new year? Malta is home to some incredible five-star resorts and intimate boutique hotels ideal for a romantic escape.
Don't let a lack of knowledge or experience stop you from pointing your clients in the right direction. For travel agents, it's never been easier to become a Malta specialist. Enroll in Travel Agent Academy's brief two-chapter program and you'll learn all about this versatile destination in addition to key selling points and how to effectively sell the islands based on the special interests of your clients.
