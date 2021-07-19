Malta Ready To Welcome Vaccinated US Travelers
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 19, 2021
The Health and Tourism Authorities in Malta have arranged the verification of U.S. CDC vaccination cards and will welcome Americans on July 19 who are fully vaccinated.
The country will recognize and allow travelers to enter who have received an EMA-approved vaccine 14 days after the last dose.
Starting August 1, 2021, the U.S. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be accepted as a valid vaccination certificate, and details on the app will be released soon.
Malta said it was one of the first countries to reach herd immunity in May when 70 percent of the population 16 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose.
“Malta achieving its herd immunity from COVID-19 is of paramount importance for the local economy especially to the tourism sector,” said Clayton Bartolo, minister for tourism and consumer protection.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Malta, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS