Malta Ready To Welcome Vaccinated US Travelers

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 19, 2021

Malta - Marsaxlokk market with traditional Luzzu fishing boats on a beautiful summer day withblue sky and green sea (photo via ZoltanGabor / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Marsaxlokk market in Malta with traditional Luzzu fishing boats on a beautiful summer day. (photo via ZoltanGabor / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Health and Tourism Authorities in Malta have arranged the verification of U.S. CDC vaccination cards and will welcome Americans on July 19 who are fully vaccinated.

The country will recognize and allow travelers to enter who have received an EMA-approved vaccine 14 days after the last dose.

Starting August 1, 2021, the U.S. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will need to be verified through a specific app to be accepted as a valid vaccination certificate, and details on the app will be released soon.

Malta said it was one of the first countries to reach herd immunity in May when 70 percent of the population 16 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose.

“Malta achieving its herd immunity from COVID-19 is of paramount importance for the local economy especially to the tourism sector,” said Clayton Bartolo, minister for tourism and consumer protection.

