Malta Targets MICE Market
Destination & Tourism Harvey Chipkin March 02, 2020
Malta is making a concerted effort to gain a larger share of the North American MICE (meetings incentives, conference, events) market, according to Christophe Berger, director of Conventions Malta. The selling points are the central location of the country and the easy connectivity from many European gateways to its airport; an increasingly sophisticated infrastructure with many American and global luxury hotel brands; reliable Mediterranean weather; English-speaking population; and a highly appealing tourist destination.
The country, said Berger, has five large conference centers, three in hotels. Together, they can accommodate meetings of up to 1500, but there have been even larger events. There is a good mix of events, including import and export, pharmaceutical, financial, automotive, banking, luxury goods and fashion.
[CATGORY_NEWS]
There is already excellent connectivity to Malta International Airport from all over Europe, with frequent service from Frankfort, Amsterdam, London, Rome and elsewhere on international airlines as well as Air Malta. Malta International Airport is expanding.
American hotel groups are now operating or very soon: Marriott (which opened in February) and the Hyatt Regency (opening 2021). Many American brands are already open, including Hilton and InterContinental, as well as high-end international brands like Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa.
Michelle Buttigieg, who heads up the New York office of the Malta Tourism Authority, is the point person for event planners, said Berger, who added, “We work as a team, with the tourist office and the convention authorities.” He said the country has significant support systems in place for events—with significant deals in the off-season between November and March. The convention office might sponsor an event by providing collateral or other support. There are excellent suppliers for audio-visual and anything else required for meetings. “Our strength is in the professionalism of our suppliers,” said Berger, “many of whom have been in business for 35 or 40 years.”
The North American market is already growing. In the last three or four years, said Berger, between 8,000 and 10,000 delegates have come to the country from North America for meetings with a global total of about a half million. The fact that there are 2.5 million tourists annually to an island that has a population of only 400,000 shows the potential, said Berger. And those numbers do not account for the many cruise passengers who visit.
The logistics of meeting in Malta are appealing, said Berger, because nothing is too far away from anything else. The roads are good and It’s possible to get almost anywhere in a half hour. For down time, the history of the island is long and fascinating—shaped by the knights of St. John. There is superb gastronomy and wine, said Berger.
Among the island’s other attributes: 300 days of sun a year, a mostly English-speaking population; and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including prehistoric Megalithic Temples, claimed by some to be the oldest freestanding structures on Earth. The city of Valletta itself is a world heritage site. And there are always festivals and other events taking place
There are two other islands that offer recreational and sightseeing opportunities. Gozo (an idyllic island with a population of 35,000) and Comino (with few residents but home to a resort). There is frequent ferry service to Gozo, a half-hour trip away.
There are other elements that make Malta a destination for planners to consider for their clients, said Berger. No visa is required and the island is a member of the European Union (using the Euro). Many of the flights from Europe involve codesharing with Air Malta while others are direct flights by other national airlines.
Looking ahead, Malta is aiming to win direct air service from North America, perhaps in combination with Sicily, which is only about 50 miles away. That service would be two or three times weekly and negotiations are ongoing with various carriers. And more luxury and upscale hotels are opening in the near future.
“We are not aiming for numbers,” concluded Berger, “but we are aiming for quality.”
For more information on Malta
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS