Martha Stewart To Open Las Vegas Restaurant
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli January 10, 2022
Domestic goddess Martha Stewart has certainly shared enough recipes over the years on her various media platforms to feed an army.
Now the lifestyle guru is set to open her own restaurant.
According to the culinary magazine Eater Las Vegas, Stewart will open her first full-service restaurant when she debuts ‘The Bedford’ at the Paris Hotel and Casino later this spring.
One of Stewart’s residences is in the New York City suburb of Bedford in Westchester County. The restaurant will seat 194. Stewart previously owned Martha Stewart Cafe, a small coffeehouse in lower Manhattan that closed in 2019.
Amid a cascade of restaurants in Las Vegas owned by celebrities or celebrity chefs, Stewart plans to “offer guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home,” according to a press release.
“Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family,” Stewart said in a statement.
“When we open the doors, The Bedford by Martha Stewart will be a dining experience you simply can’t get elsewhere,” said Jason Gregorec, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas.
