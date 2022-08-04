Martinique Rescinds All Pandemic Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 04, 2022
Effective July 30, Martinique lifted all pandemic-driven restrictions for international travelers visiting the French Caribbean nations, said Martinique Promotion Bureau officials in a statement.
The move follows the French parliament’s institution of legislation declaring the country’s Covid-19 public health emergency ended. The law authorized the termination of “subsequent exceptional measures put in place at the outset of the COVID pandemic,” said officials.
As an overseas department of France, international travelers to Martinique, including U.S. travelers, are no longer required to complete any forms or present proof of vaccination prior to their arrival in the country, or present a health pass upon arrival.
In addition, otherwise unauthorized visitors will no longer be required to offer “further justification for travel” or a “compelling reason” to enter Martinique. Other travelers are longer be required to provide a “sworn statement of non-contamination and a commitment to undergo an antigenic test or biological examination upon arrival in the country,” said officials.
Martinique lifted local COVID-19 curfews in April, allowing for the resumption of evening operations for restaurants, bars and nightclubs. The move allowed said “tourism professionals to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bénédicte di Geronimo, the country’s tourism minister.
On September 15 Martinique was inducted into UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere program under the leadership of Karine Roy-Camille, deputy director of the Martinique Tourism Authority. Roy-Camille remains a vice president of the Martinique Biosphere Reserve Association.
Martinique’s inauguration into the UNESCO program marked its second significant recognition from the organization following December 2020 of Martinique’s traditional yole sailboat to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
