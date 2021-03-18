Massachusetts Drops Its COVID-19 Interstate Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 18, 2021
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker today announced that the state is replacing its existing COVID-19 Travel Order (in effect since August 1, 2020) with a non-mandatory Travel Advisory.
People entering Massachusetts from any other U.S. state will no longer be required to fill out a travel form, quarantine for 10 days or provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in order to bypass quarantine. Previously, these restrictions applied to all but designated low-risk states and territories, of which there are currently only five: Oregon, Washington, Missouri, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
Under the new advisory, interstate travelers—including returning residents who have been outside the state for 24 hours or more—will be encouraged to self-quarantine for the first 10 days of their visit, but it will no longer be considered a requirement.
According to NBC Boston, the Governor’s Office has stated that the policy change will take effect on Monday, March 22. In a news release, the administration also detailed how the state will initiate Step 1 of its Phase IV reopening strategy for all of Massachusetts’ communities on the same day.
Phase IV, Step 1 will permit large-capacity sports and entertainment venues, like indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks to operate at 12-percent capacity. It also raises the caps on gatherings at event venues and public spaces to 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.
Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in backyards will remain limited to 25 people, while indoor gatherings remain restricted to 10 people.
Provided they adhere to gathering limits and event protocols, convention centers and exhibition halls may also resume operations; weddings and select events will be permitted to use dance floors, and overnight summer camps will be allowed to operate.
According to the administration's news release, Massachusetts’ newly de-escalated Travel Advisory won’t apply to persons who fall into any of the following categories:
—Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.
—Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.
—Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.
—Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e., who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago and who do not have symptoms).
