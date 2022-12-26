Mexican Travelers are Flocking to the Dominican Republic
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff December 26, 2022
The Dominican Republic received nearly 42,000 Mexican tourists in October 2022, according to The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR).
Direct flights offered by Aeromexico, Arajet and Viva Aerobus have favored the increase in Mexican travelers.
Many Mexican tourists like to explore the natural riches of other countries, and the Dominican Republic has been one of their chosen destinations. The Mexican market "is attracted by the offer that combines cultural and beach attractions in cities such as Santo Domingo, La Romana, Punta Cana, and Samaná, among others," the Ministry announced.
David Collado, head of MITUR, said that 491,788 international tourists arrived in October, 32 percent more than in the same month of 2019 when they received 372,205 travelers from outside the country.
October marked the second straight month to break the record for international tourist arrivals.
From January to October 2022, the Dominican Republic registered 6.7 million visitors and expects to reach 7 million by the end of the year. Of the total received through October, 5.8 million travelers arrived by air, 8.7 percent more than in 2019.
Nine-hundred-thousand tourists arrived by sea, 64,000 more compared to 2019. "This data confirms the recovery of the cruise industry, which was also strongly impacted by the pandemic," said Collado.
Meanwhile, the economic revenue from the arrival of international tourists is expected to reach $8 billion by the end of 2022.
