Mexico Announces Two New 'Magical Towns' in the Yucatan
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz December 02, 2020
Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR) has awarded two towns in the Yucatán, Sisal and Maní, the designation of Pueblo Mágico, or Magical Town.
The designation was created as part of SECTUR’s Sustainable Development Plan to help diversify Mexico’s tourism industry and empower smaller towns to participate in the country’s tourism industry.
A Pueblo Mágico is characterized as having a rich cultural and historical heritage, which it has preserved through the centuries and continues to do so.
Maní is located 62 miles southeast of Mérida and is known for its preservation of Mayan culture. The town’s stunning architecture and community of local artisans make this town a vibrant place to discover some of Mexico’s most beautiful traditions.
Sisal, a coastal town only a half hour away from Mérida, is a great place to relax and discover some delicious food and incredible ecotourism options. The town borders two natural reserves, which means there’s ample opportunity to get active and explore a tropical jungle.
“Yucatán adds two new municipalities under the name of Pueblos Mágicos, which will undoubtedly mean a greater economic benefit for its 42,000 inhabitants,” said Michelle Fridman, minister of tourism for the state of Yucatán. “The appointment will promote tourism with a social focus, by fostering fair and balanced progress in the communities, which will diversify the opportunities for marketing its tourism offer and sustainable development.”
The last Yucatecan town to be awarded the Pueblo Mágico designation was Valladolid in 2012. These two towns also join Izamal, which was the first town in the Yucatán to be awarded this designation back in 2002.
There are currently 121 towns and cities within 31 states of Mexico that have received the Pueblo Mágico designation.
