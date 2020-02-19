Last updated: 03:24 PM ET, Wed February 19 2020

Mexico City Takes First Step to Regulate Airbnb-Type Accommodations

Laurie Baratti February 19, 2020

PHOTO: Scenic view at Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. (photo via MartinM303/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new project headed by Mexico’s City’s Ministry of Tourism, Sectur CDMX, seeks to regulate such online accommodation platforms as Airbnb within the municipality—the country’s first official attempt to do so.

Carlos Mackinlay, head of Sectur CDMX, announced the formation of a committee back in October 2019 to address the issue of such alternative tourist accommodations and the threat they pose to the formal hotel market.

According to NITU.mx, ON February 18, 2020, CDMX officials, hotel executives, local legislators and Airbnb representatives met to cooperatively begin coming up with a regulation model for these businesses. Mackinlay and Ana Patricia Báez, president of the Mexico City Congress Tourism Commission, led this first meeting with Luis Barrios, general director of Hoteles City Express and former president of the National Association of Hotel Chains (ANCH), and Jorge Balderrama, public policy manager of Airbnb.

Sectur CDMX estimated that over one million tourists stayed in online-rental accommodations in 2019, primarily in the districts of Cuauhtémoc, Miguel Hidalgo and Benito, which represents nearly six percent of the overall hotel occupancy. Mexico City recently became the country’s first destination to impose a Lodging Tax on these alternative types of stays.

Mackinlay proposed that, besides addressing economic considerations, a new regulatory framework should also seek to provide oversights for civil protection, risk prevention, and establish structural safety parameters, among other issues.

Balderrama of Airbnb expressed his confidence in the committee’s ability to devise fair and successful regulations to eliminate bad practices in the alternative accommodations segment.

