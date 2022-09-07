Mexico Relaxes Immigration Requirements
Mexico's National Immigration Institute (INM) eliminated the immigration requirement, the Multiple Immigration Form (FMM), for US and Canadian tourists. This measure applies in four international airports in the country.
The following four states are the most touristic in Mexico with their respective airports: Mexico City: Benito Juarez International Airport; Jalisco: Puerto Vallarta International Airport; Quintana Roo: Cancun International Airport; and Baja California Sur: Los Cabos International Airport and La Paz International Airport.
Mexican tourism entities estimate that the waiting time to enter the country after passing customs controls will be reduced by up to 50%. The president of the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV), Sergio Gonzalez Rubiera, indicated that "neither in printed nor electronic format, just by having the passport, the tourist will pass through the filter in practically 10 minutes".
Focus on the British Market
Mexico received a record 13,808 million dollars in foreign tourism exchange during the first half of the year, which represents 5.7% more compared to the same period of 2019 and 76.7% more than in 2021, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Tourism experts indicate that Mexico urgently needs to diversify the countries of origin of travelers.
Quintana Roo has the most visited destinations and has broken records in tourist arrivals. Still, the absence of the British market is becoming more evident, as it is one of the most profitable for the destination and affects revenue.
British travelers take vacations for at least two weeks. They watch their budget. Still, they especially choose all-inclusive accommodations, and with the difference between the value of the pound sterling and the Mexican peso, they have the possibility of spending more, which is why they are more profitable tourists to Mexico.
However, it would be a matter of promotion in the British countryside, where ten years ago it was possible to increase tourism supported by a campaign developed by the Mexican government, with good results. Great Britain became the third country of origin of travelers to Mexico, which in some years exceeded 600 thousand.
There is a considerable difference in the tastes of American tourists who lead the market; this segment stands out for being less demanding and spending more. On the other hand, Colombians, who are in fourth place, only travel for short stays of one week and spend less.
2019 Numbers Are Suspassed
Cancun International Airport has already reached ten percentage points above the figures achieved in 2019, the year 23.4 million passengers arrived, so it is expected to close in 2022 with significant growth. That is to say. It could reach the figure of 25 million passengers.
Carlos Trueba Coll, director of Cancun International Airport, was confident in the excellent performance of the destination, which has allowed this growth, with an average of 510 daily operations and peaks of more than 600 operations in one day.
"We already surpassed the 2019 numbers, we are doing quite well, with eight to 10% above 2019, and we expect to close with that percentage for the remainder of the year," he reported.
