Mexico Sets Five-Year Tourism Promotion Strategy

Bay of hotels stretching along the coast in Acapulco, Mexico.

Mexico and its VisitMexico platform have centered on three main areas in which to promote and market the country as a major tourist destination over the next five years.

The strategy came out of the recent Second Regular Session of the Tourism Diplomacy Council.

During the meeting, several key players – Secretary of Tourism of Mexico Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard and the head of the VisitMéxico brand, Marcos Achar – all presented their ideas for what is being called the Integral Program for Tourism Promotion from Mexico Abroad 2020-2024.

The group is hoping to strengthen the image, prestige and competitiveness of Mexico to project it as a world-class tourism leader.

The three-part strategy includes:

Support for the diversification of the issuing markets.

The implementation of a comprehensive public relations strategy, which allows Mexico to be projected as a safe destination of greater quality and authenticity.

And to offer the best tools of tourist diplomacy to support the mission of the representatives of Mexico abroad.

That includes a training process for Mexican diplomats on tourism promotion.

Officials expect all parts of the program to be implemented in time for 2020.

