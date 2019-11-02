Mexico Sets Five-Year Tourism Promotion Strategy
Rich Thomaselli November 02, 2019
Mexico and its VisitMexico platform have centered on three main areas in which to promote and market the country as a major tourist destination over the next five years.
The strategy came out of the recent Second Regular Session of the Tourism Diplomacy Council.
During the meeting, several key players – Secretary of Tourism of Mexico Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard and the head of the VisitMéxico brand, Marcos Achar – all presented their ideas for what is being called the Integral Program for Tourism Promotion from Mexico Abroad 2020-2024.
The group is hoping to strengthen the image, prestige and competitiveness of Mexico to project it as a world-class tourism leader.
The three-part strategy includes:
—Support for the diversification of the issuing markets.
—The implementation of a comprehensive public relations strategy, which allows Mexico to be projected as a safe destination of greater quality and authenticity.
—And to offer the best tools of tourist diplomacy to support the mission of the representatives of Mexico abroad.
That includes a training process for Mexican diplomats on tourism promotion.
Officials expect all parts of the program to be implemented in time for 2020.
