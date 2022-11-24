Mexico’s Best Destinations for Tequila Drinkers
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes November 24, 2022
For tequila lovers, Mexico has a route of destinations in the state of Jalisco, where they can learn the manufacturing process and the new trends with which this traditional drink can be combined.
The adventure begins in Guadalajara, the capital of the state of Jalisco, the world's largest tequila producer. From here, fans of the iconic Mexican drink have the option of boarding trains that take them directly to the factories of two of tequila's most important manufacturing companies.
Aboard the Jose Cuervo Express, passengers admire the extensive agave crops that paint the countryside blue. This plant is the raw material for the production of tequila, a product that is a huge part of Mexico's cultural heritage and that, throughout history, has been positioned among the favorite drinks worldwide.
La Rojeña, a distillery founded in 1812, is where users of the José Cuervo Express arrive and carry out a series of activities that include a virtual explanation of the tequila production process, as well as a tour of the distillery. In addition, there are shops where they can buy different products and try tequilas in Bar de Margaritas.
The tour of the Hacienda begins in the Lemon Garden. It continues through Plaza Juan Soriano, the Tasting Rooms, and along the industrial facilities, where visitors learn about the distillation processes once the plants arrive directly from the field.
On the other hand, Herradura Express Train arrives at the Hacienda San José del Refugio in the town of Amatitán, where visitors can try tequilas and learn about the laboratory process, in addition to knowing the traditional ovens of Casa Herradura. Tours include guide services, tequila tastings, and visits to the towns of Amatitán and Tequila. Once in the factory, visitors learn about the distillation process, warehouses, and the care given to the plant to ensure the best quality of tequila. In addition, the Hacienda is an exciting place for those who like ghost stories, given its long history.
Perseverancia, the manufacturer of Tequila Sauza, is another location ideal for tequila lovers. Tours include a trip to La Constancia, the shop where the plant ripens, a walk through the distillery, and a visit to the Casona de la Quinta Sauza. After that, visitors are asked to prepare their drink in the fabulous Jardín Quinta Sauza, and the tour ends in the shop Los Recuerdos de Sauza.
Another of the most representative tequila distilleries is La Mexicana, manufacturer of Casa Orendáin tequilas, which began operations in 1800. Here, guided tours are offered to the areas where agave is cooked. In addition to knowing the processes and tasting different types of tequila, tourists visit the facilities to learn about the traditional and new ovens with which the Tequila is processed before going to market. To take good tequila home, La Mexicana has a well-stocked product shop.
While these are the largest tequila factories in the state of Jalisco, many boutique products can also be found in locations such as Atotonilco, Teuchitlán, Aululco de Mercado, Etzatlán, San Juanito Escobedo, Magdalena, el Arenal, among others. In addition, in Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque, there are excellent places that offer a vast menu of tequilas, such as Restaurant El Abajeño, Casa Luna, and La Tequila, to name a few.
