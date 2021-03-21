Last updated: 10:32 AM ET, Sun March 21 2021

Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency Over Spring Breakers

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 21, 2021

An outlook over Miami Beach, Florida.
Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

Miami Beach is on a lockdown of another kind.

The fabled vacation city declared a state of emergency on Saturday to mitigate the overflow and unruly crowds of spring breakers who have overwhelmed Miami Beach.

ADVERTISING

NBC News reported that Mayor Dan Gelber announced an 8 p.m. curfew for the South Beach entertainment district. He also said shore-bound traffic on the city's causeways would be shuttered.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Expert skier on a powder day.

Even Tiny Vermont’s Tourism Devastated by COVID-19

American Airlines Arena

Three Biggest US Airlines Slashing Sports Sponsorships

Walt Disney World

Florida Travel: What It Was Like Visiting Disney World and the...

St. John, US Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Tourism Numbers on the Rise

Both measures will be in effect for at least 72 hours, the mayor said, while extending the emergency is debated by officials.

"As we hit the peak of the peak of spring break, we are quite simply overwhelmed," said City Manager Raul Aguila, who added that the crowds resembled a rock concert. "You couldn't see pavement and you couldn't see grass.”

Needless to say, it did not go over well.

Thousands of young people defied the 8 p.m. curfew, necessitating Miami Beach Police to bring out SWAT units according to a reporter for The Daily Beast who has literally been in the middle of the upheaval.

State figures indicate parts of South Florida have continued to be hot spots for COVID-19 transmission. The state has surpassed two million coronavirus cases.

And despite great efforts to quell the number of students coming to the famous shores, Miami Beach has not been able to handle the amount of students celebrating the traditional one-week break in March.

On Thursday night alone, along the city's famed Ocean Drive, police used pepper balls in an effort to break up a restaurant brawl, according to NBC South Florida.

Ironically, the mayor placed some of the blame on the airlines for the crowding.

"There are a lot of cheap flights," Gelber said. "Last month you could get here from Philadelphia, New York, or Chicago for $50 round trip."

For more information on Miami

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Texas flag flying in front of Austin Texas downtown skyline cityscape sunny perfect day (photo via RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

25 Places That Should Be On Your Texas Travel Bucket List

Florida Travel: What It Was Like Visiting Disney World and the Beach for 2021 Spring Break

US Virgin Islands Tourism Numbers on the Rise

gallery icon Best US Places To Visit Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Mexican Caribbean Launches VISITAX Tourism Fee Payment System

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS