Michelin, Visit Florida Partner on New Guide
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 02, 2021
The Michelin Guide, arguably the bellwether publication when it comes to culinary ratings, and Visit Florida, the Sunshine State’s premier tourism arm, are joining forces.
The two entities will help produce Michelin’s latest guidebook, to be devoted to the Miami, Orlando and Tampa area and due out in 2022.
"Michelin Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando and Tampa,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. “From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando’s iconic attractions and the rich culture of Tampa’s Gulf Coast, Florida’s gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe.”
The partnership combines Visit Florida’s strength in tourism with Michelin’s 115-year history of being a make-or-break arbiter for a restaurant when it hands out its coveted stars after reviewing.
“Visit Florida, along with our destination partners, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, are thrilled to partner with Michelin to develop a Michelin Guide to further establish Florida as a world-renowned culinary destination,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of Visit Florida. “This gives Florida the opportunity to highlight the dynamic and unexpected culinary adventures the Sunshine State has to offer, from locally-grown produce and fresh seafood to unique fusions from cultures around the world.”
Miami and Tampa seem like naturals; the surprise was the rising, vibrant restaurant scene in Orlando.
“Orlando’s dining scene continues to evolve in both sophistication and diversity with nationally recognized chefs, international cuisines and plentiful options for every budget and taste,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Having the Michelin Guide inspectors visit Orlando to experience and rate our restaurant offerings will raise the visibility of our destination's culinary superstars on a global scale.”
Comments
