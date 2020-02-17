Milestone Met for Las Vegas Convention Center’s New Underground Transport System
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti February 17, 2020
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has announced the completion of excavations on the first two underground vehicular tunnels that will enable its new ‘Campus Wide People Mover’ transportation system.
For the past three months, Elon Musk’s The Boring Company (TBC), doing business as ‘Vegas Loop,’ has been tunneling at forty feet below the surface for the length of a mile, finally breaking through a concrete wall near the Convention Center’s 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, and officially completing the dig that makes possible the first of the project’s pair of one-way tunnels.
The soon-to-be functional Convention Center Loop is designed to provide a fun, fast and innovative means of moving up to 4,400 convention attendees every hour around the 200-acre campus.
Scheduled to debut to the public in January 2021, the project holds the potential for significant future expansion to help ease the Las Vegas resort corridor’s notorious foot-traffic congestion.
Currently referred to as the ‘Las Vegas Convention Center Campus Wide People Mover’ (CWPM), this $52.5-million-dollar subterranean transportation system will be accessible via three planned passenger stations, connecting the existing Convention Center’s 3.2 million square feet of convention space with its new West Hall, which is still under construction at cost of $1.52 billion.
High-speed, autonomous, all-electric Tesla carriages will eventually continuously whisk convention-goers from one end of the vast campus in just over one minute’s time, free of charge.
"This marks an important milestone in the future of transportation," said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president. "Las Vegas is proud to lead the way as the first and only destination to offer an underground transportation solution for moving visitors throughout our convention center."
Following Wednesday’s breakthrough, the boring machine will be disassembled and brought by truck back to the launch pit located near the Convention Center's South Hall to begin boring a second tunnel parallel to the first to house the second one-way train.
For more information, visit lvcva.com.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS