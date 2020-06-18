MMGY Partners With Expedia, Sojern and ADARA to Inspire Travelers
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 18, 2020
MMGY Global's integrated marketing agency, MMGY, has joined forces with Expedia Group Media Solutions, Sojern and ADARA to create a unifying campaign that reminds American travelers of the real power of travel.
The new digital campaign, “Where Can Travel Take You,” is designed to inspire people to travel again and is slated to run through July.
"With fewer people traveling this summer and fall and many choosing to stay closer to home, we needed to bring together the right partners to make this program successful for our destination partners," said Jessica Schultz, SVP of Media Strategy at MMGY. “This co-op campaign utilizes the very best data and targeting capabilities to find consumers in the right markets with a high affinity for travel and, more importantly, the intent to travel."
MMGY’s Travel Intentions Pulse Survey conducted by MMGY Travel Intelligence has found that 39 percent of U.S. travelers intend to take a domestic leisure trip in the next six months. The survey also found that most people will be sticking closer to home following the pandemic.
Fifty-six percent of travelers say that they are more likely to book travel to U.S. destinations, and 42 percent expect to travel to destinations closer to home.
The new consumer-focused campaign will air on targeted media where consumers are currently spending increased time, including connected television, video and social platforms.
The campaign will showcase a number of participating destinations that highlight the diverse landscapes of the U.S., including Bloomington, MN; Rhode Island; Charlotte, NC; South Dakota; The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel, FL; and Traverse City, MI.
"A campaign of this scale, in these challenging economic times, would not be feasible without our partners coming together in a unified effort," said Clayton Reid, CEO of MMGY Global. "I'm proud to see so many businesses and organizations in the travel and tourism industry stepping up to help one another."
