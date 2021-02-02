Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Tue February 02 2021

Montserrat Offers Remote Work Program

Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 02, 2021

Montserrat landscape
Montserrat is the latest Caribbean destination to establish a remote work program. (Photo by Brian Major)

Montserrat officials announced 12-month, long-distance work visas enabling “professionals and entrepreneurs” to pursue remote employment in one of the Caribbean’s most distinctive destinations.

The Montserrat Remote Workers Stamp costs $500 for individuals and $750 for individuals accompanied by a maximum of three family members, said Dr. Samuel Joseph, Montserrat’s deputy premier.

“We know there are people in various parts of the world who now have the ability to work from home and are actively looking for a change of environment,” said Joseph.

“The remote worker program is not only inviting but encouraging [travelers] to come to Montserrat to work and be more than a visitor but a part of the community on one of the world’s most unique destinations,” he added.

Program candidates must show proof of full-time employment, a minimum annual income of $70,000 and current health insurance coverage for applicants and accompanying family members.

