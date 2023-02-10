More Than 71 Tons of Sargassum Cleaned From Cancun Beaches
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor February 10, 2023
The public services department in Cancun has been busy cleaning sargassum from the shorelines of the popular Mexican beach and resort destination.
More than 71 tons of the large brown seaweed was removed from Cancun’s beachfronts last month, according to Riviera Maya News. Cancun Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta told the publication that sargassum is being cleaned from the city’s beaches every day.
“We are on a supervision tour of our public beaches in Cancun, which are free of landfalls of sargassum because we have a great team of collaborators with more than 100 people who began working Wednesday to clean up the sargassum,” the mayor told Riviera Maya News.
Public services personnel and the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) are actively working to maintain the beauty of Cancun’s beaches and since Tuesday alone have removed 60 cubic meters of sargassum, said Peralta.
The ongoing cleanup is part of a broader effort to avoid any environmental impacts or effects from the unsightly seaweed on Cancun’s vital tourism industry.
Last month, 71.4 tons of sargassum was taken from beaches. Though the mayor emphasized that the levels of sargassum arrivals are considered low.
Sargassum is a brown macroalgea that's found in temperate and tropical regions. It is generally found in shallow waters and coral reefs and is not harmful to human health, but can cause rashes.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on Cancun
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS