More Travelers Plan to Buy Insurance in 2020
Destination & Tourism Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection Mia Taylor November 13, 2019
Travelers, particularly millennials, are planning to buy far more insurance in the coming year.
A new study from Berkshire Hathaway Protection (BHTP) shows that 23 percent of travelers intend to buy insurance more frequently in 2020 than they did in 2019. This is a considerable jump in intent to purchase, as last year’s survey had shown just a 14 percent year over year increase.
What’s more, the numbers spike much higher when looking specifically at millennials, 71 percent of whom said they plan to buy more travel insurance next year.
All of which begs the question – what is driving this trend among travelers?
Respondents across the board cited traditional reasons such as trip cost, family health and cancellation fears, according to BHTP, meaning, there doesn’t appear to be some newfound concern about the dangers or potential challenges associated with travel.
Millennials said they are attracted to travel insurance because they feel it can save them time and money when travel doesn’t quite go as planned, and 46 percent say they are most afraid of epidemics and terrorism while traveling.
“While the past several years of our research has uncovered that millennials continue to show steady increases in their intentions to purchase travel insurance, what surprised us this year is 64 percent stated travel scares them a little,” said Dean Sivley, president of Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.
Additionally, a whopping 69 percent of all survey respondents said they plan on doing something dangerous so they can post a picture on social media. (Maybe we all need to collectively take a step away from social media? Just a thought.)
“It says a lot about millennials who by and large indicated an appetite to take risks while traveling yet are showing they are savvy enough to protect themselves with travel insurance,” said Sivley.
The State of Travel Insurance research is also projecting millennials slightly slowing down their travel frequency, and mature travelers sticking close to home once again.
However, when choosing to travel, millennials are spending large amounts of money.
The vast majority of Millennials with children, 85 percent, said they spent more than $5,000 on travel in 2019. Additionally, almost 58 percent of millennials with children said they spent more than $10,000 on travel in 2019.
Here are some of the other key takeaways from the State of Travel Insurance survey, which was conducted in August and gathered opinions from 7,292 travelers:
—Rideshare services like Uber are perceived as less safe than walking, bicycling, taking a bus or other forms of mass transit. Trains are cited as the safest travel mode.
—Respondents consider international terrorism to be their top threat to travel, followed by disease outbreaks and safety concerns at their destination.
—Frequent travel insurance buyers continue to say that they are looking for a more tech-driven, customizable travel insurance experience. Younger travelers are also much more likely to visit comparison sites and aggregators and rely on online reviews when buying travel insurance.
—Millennials are ten times more likely than mature travelers to be concerned about problems they may encounter traveling with their pets.
—Italy, France, and Japan lead in terms of countries perceived to be the safest for travel along with “safe exotic” popular destinations like Australia and New Zealand.
For more information on Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Italy, France, Japan, Australia, New Zealand
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS