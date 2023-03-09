Last updated: 11:46 AM ET, Thu March 09 2023

Nassau Paradise Island Board Predicts Continued Visitor Growth

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 09, 2023

Joy Jibrilu, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board
“There continues to be exciting new reasons to visit [Nasau] in 2023.” – Joy Jibrilu, CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. (Photo by Brian Major)

Joining other Caribbean destinations in a strong rebound from the pandemic-imposed travel restrictions, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) officials are predicting continued visitor growth for the Bahamas, supported by new air, land and cruise developments.

The Bahamas’ international air arrivals were up 71 percent year-over-year in 2022, while occupancy at NPIPB-member properties increased 23 percent year-over-year in 2022 and room revenue surpassing 2021 levels by 112 percent, said Joy Jibrilu, NPIPB’s CEO.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
old, travel, travelers, traveling, elderly, couple, old people, old person

Travelers Over 60 Make Strong Return to Travel

Fort Lauderdale, airport

Southwest Airlines Teams With Amazon on Technological Overhaul

St Patrick

gallery icon The Best Cities for a St Patrick's Day Celebration

Lion on an African safari, lion, africa, safari

Your Guide to the Ultimate African Safari Experience

“At NIPI, our member properties represent 87 percent of all hotel properties in the Bahamas, so that is a huge amount of our inventory,” Jibrilu said.

JetBlue’s March 30 launch of daily nonstop flights departing from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau will increase service into the destination.

On the resort front, Nassau’s first beachfront boutique resort, Goldwynn Resort & Residences, will open in February. The property’s debut follows the July 2021 opening of Margaritaville Beach Resort-Nassau, which adds “a model that most people don’t expect,” to the territory’s highly diverse resort mix, she said.

“It’s wonderful for families, business and leisure, and it’s right in the heart of downtown,” Jibrilu added. “I think this is going to be the renaissance of downtown Nassau.”

Jibrilu said the ongoing $300 million renovation of the Nassau Cruise Port will add a sixth ship berth, enabling the port to host three of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships simultaneously.

The port development will include a new terminal building, a Junkanoo museum, event and entertainment space, a 3,500-person amphitheater, a living coral exhibit, locally themed stores and new food and beverage outlets.

NPIPB is also undertaking a revitalization of the historic Queen’s Staircase in downtown Nassau. The historic site will be restored to its original appearance, Jibrilu said.

“Nassau and Paradise Island have always been well-known destinations, but there continues to be exciting new reasons to visit in 2023 that will lure both new and returning visitors,” she added.

For more information on Bahamas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
St Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia

The Best Cities for a St Patrick's Day Celebration

Your Guide to the Ultimate African Safari Experience

Germany Has Managed To Grow Its Tourism Industry While Reducing Carbon Footprint

Mexico Expects Surge in International Travelers in 2023

Red Tide Impacting Southwest Florida Beaches

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS