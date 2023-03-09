Nassau Paradise Island Board Predicts Continued Visitor Growth
Joining other Caribbean destinations in a strong rebound from the pandemic-imposed travel restrictions, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) officials are predicting continued visitor growth for the Bahamas, supported by new air, land and cruise developments.
The Bahamas’ international air arrivals were up 71 percent year-over-year in 2022, while occupancy at NPIPB-member properties increased 23 percent year-over-year in 2022 and room revenue surpassing 2021 levels by 112 percent, said Joy Jibrilu, NPIPB’s CEO.
“At NIPI, our member properties represent 87 percent of all hotel properties in the Bahamas, so that is a huge amount of our inventory,” Jibrilu said.
JetBlue’s March 30 launch of daily nonstop flights departing from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau will increase service into the destination.
On the resort front, Nassau’s first beachfront boutique resort, Goldwynn Resort & Residences, will open in February. The property’s debut follows the July 2021 opening of Margaritaville Beach Resort-Nassau, which adds “a model that most people don’t expect,” to the territory’s highly diverse resort mix, she said.
“It’s wonderful for families, business and leisure, and it’s right in the heart of downtown,” Jibrilu added. “I think this is going to be the renaissance of downtown Nassau.”
Jibrilu said the ongoing $300 million renovation of the Nassau Cruise Port will add a sixth ship berth, enabling the port to host three of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships simultaneously.
The port development will include a new terminal building, a Junkanoo museum, event and entertainment space, a 3,500-person amphitheater, a living coral exhibit, locally themed stores and new food and beverage outlets.
NPIPB is also undertaking a revitalization of the historic Queen’s Staircase in downtown Nassau. The historic site will be restored to its original appearance, Jibrilu said.
“Nassau and Paradise Island have always been well-known destinations, but there continues to be exciting new reasons to visit in 2023 that will lure both new and returning visitors,” she added.
