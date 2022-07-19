Nassau Paradise Island Offers Last-Minute Summer Getaway Deals
July 19, 2022
Heading into the latter part of the summer season, maybe you still haven’t nailed down plans for that tropical beach vacation you’d promised the family. But, don’t despair, there’s still time to book an incredible post-pandemic getaway and even save yourself some money in the bargain.
If you’ve been eyeing opportunities to escape to stunning Caribbean shores, there’s no better spot for enjoying powdery white sands, warm turquoise waters and a host of unforgettable activities than Nassau Paradise Island in The Bahamas.
It’s home to a collection of beautiful beachfront resorts, which range from luxurious all-inclusives to boutique-style and budget-conscious hotels, and an endless array of marine sports and aquatic activities. But, there’s also plenty to do on land, including adventure-filled tours, visiting local markets, shopping at high-end boutiques, indulging in spa treatments, championship golfing, casino gaming. extraordinary nightlife offerings and more.
Right now, would-be vacationers can take advantage of multiple last-minute deals being offered by Nassau Paradise Island hotels, giving you yet another reason to make the most of these last days of summer.
Atlantis Paradise Island
Atlantis Paradise Island is running a 4th Night Free promotion, giving guests 25 percent off the best available rates when they book a stay of four nights or more at The Royal, The Reef or The Coral before July 20, 2022, good on travel through October 31, 2022.
And, guests who book a stay of four nights or more at The Cove will also receive $100 in Daily Resort Credit to spend on dining, activities and more. Resort credits can also be spent at the special Summer Solstice events taking place at the resort on August 13.
Baha Mar
With Baha Mar’s Stay a Little Longer deal, guests can get a fourth night free at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar when you book three nights, or receive a fifth night free when you book four nights at Rosewood Baha Mar.
Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau
Nassau’s newest resort is inviting families to experience paradise with its “Fam”tastic Stay & Play promotion. By booking a five-night stay, you’ll receive a $350 food and beverage credit to use for daily breakfast, pizza night and more. The offer also unlimited access to Finns-Up Waterpark with its lazy river, winding slides, Surf Stream surf rider and rock wall, as well as parakeets summer camp, where kids engage in exciting activities while parents take time to themselves.
Comfort Suites Paradise Island
With Comfort Suites’ special 4th Night Free offer, guests receive a complimentary fourth night when they book three or more paid nights directly through the hotel.
The Ocean Club
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort is running a ‘Return to Paradise’ promotion that provides guests with a free fourth night, and complimentary private transportation between the airport and the resort.
For families staying a minimum of three nights at this secluded sanctuary, the ‘Family Escape – Credit and Picnic’ package is available, which comes with a dining credit, a family picnic, babysitting services and more.
Sandals Royal Bahamian
Couples dreaming of a romantic island getaway who book at least seven paid room nights at Sandals Royal Bahamian can instantly receive up to $1,000 in resort credit, which they use throughout the resort during their stay. The offer is good for travel through December 31, 2024.
For more information, visit nassauparadiseisland.com.
