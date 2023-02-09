Nassau Paradise Island Poised for a Record Tourism Year
Destination & Tourism Nassau Paradise Island Laurie Baratti February 09, 2023
The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) today announced that it has achieved complete recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.
Year-end reporting revealed that the perennially popular Bahamian destination's tourism sector finished out 2022 even better than 2019, its best performance year on record. The NPIPB also felt confident that is on course for a banner year in 2023.
Key Takeaways Include:
— Average occupancy increased 23.2 percentage points in 2022, rising to 65.2 percent from its 2021 level of 42 percent.
— Room revenue in 2022 surpassed 2021 levels by 112 percent.
— Average length of stay is now approaching six nights, representing between a half-day and a one-day increase.
— 2022 traveler visitation numbers increased 69 percent over 2021.
— Air arrivals through December 2022 came in at 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels and air seats are already growing in 2023, with February’s seat count up 15 percent over 2022 at an average of 5,358 seats per day.
— Total website referrals to NPIPB partner resorts increased by 47 percent compared with the previous year.
— Web searches for “The Bahamas” grew by 20 percent, while searches for “Nassau” were up 41 percent from the end of 2021.
The increase in traffic to its website has inspired more tourists to book trips to Nassau Paradise Island and stay at the NPIPB’s partner resorts, and it continues to help drive visitation rates and overall occupancy well into 2023. To capitalize on the momentum of current internet search demand and continue driving conversions, the promotion board is investing in a new website, which is expected to be completed early this year.
Non-stop air service to Lynden Pindling International Airport from 38 source markets across the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America continues to be one of Nassau Paradise Island’s greatest assets. In fact, the destination retained air service from every single one of those markets during the pandemic and afterward, which attests to the strength of demand for travel to the premier resort island. This year, Nassau Paradise Island will add even more non-stop commercial air service from such important markets as New York City.
“It has been wonderful to see tourism to Nassau Paradise Island surpass pre-pandemic levels, and we are continuing to build on the momentum from last year to drive demand and make 2023 a banner year,” said Joy Jibrilu, CEO of NPIPB. “Our island destination has so much to offer all types of visitors and, as I reflect on 2022, I am so thankful for our partners and am extremely optimistic for the new year full of new resorts, more nonstop air service, new and returning special events, and more!”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information on Nassau Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS