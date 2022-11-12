Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Sat November 12 2022

Nature Reserves for Camping in Latin America

Iguazu Falls South America. (photo via RicardoKuhl/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
Latin America has natural reserves with all services for the comfort of camping lovers. (Photo via RicardoKuhl/iStock/Getty Images Plus).

Latin America has extraordinary protected areas for travelers in search of camping safely and with all kinds of services. These are some of the most popular sites for those who like camping amidst stunning natural destinations.

Puerto Iguazú, Argentina

This is the dream place for camping lovers. Sleeping in front of the wonderful Iguazu Falls, one of the seven new wonders of the world, is one of the most memorable experiences anyone can have. This fabulous site is located in the province of Misiones and has economical options for camping in the middle of nature, but close to shops where tourists can buy what they need to spend a few days in this emblematic site of South America.

Several tour operators offer excursions to the park, including boat trips and swimming in lagoons. In addition, the area offers all the necessary services, such as toilets, showers, and places to eat comfortably with the family.

Cumuruxatiba, Brazil

In this extraordinary spot, travelers admire the largest reefs of the South Atlantic on charming beaches perfect for camping. Here visitors enjoy all kinds of water sports, especially diving and snorkeling to admire the great marine life. For those who prefer to relax, there are lots of places in the shade of lush vegetation.

The area has very safe camping areas that offer all services, both sanitary and experiences (with expert guides) like tours to walk on trails and rides in SUVs, among others.

A family camping
Latin America has camping areas with showers and toilets for the comfort of visitors. (Photo via sutlafk / iStock / Getty Images Plus).

Río Mágico, Chile

Camping is one of the cheapest and most fun ways to enjoy the scenery of this amazing place as well as have fun swimming in rivers of crystal clear waters. In addition, at night, visitors witness a memorable spectacle by observing a magnificent sky full of stars.

This site has excellent facilities for the comfort of tourists like parking lots, hot water showers, and picnic areas monitored and protected. Those who like cultural expeditions can visit the important archeological site called Piedra del Guanaco and witness pre-Columbian stone scriptures.

Los Nevados National Natural Park, Colombia

This nature reserve is located very close to the city of Manizales in an area surrounded by Andean forests, moors, and glaciers that offer fabulous views for those seeking to escape the noise of the city.

One of the most popular camping routes is the one that covers the area of El Cedral and Laguna del Otón. This area has great biodiversity which makes camping a unique experience. In addition, the mountainous landscapes, valleys, and waterfalls make it the perfect place for photography lovers.

Landscape in Colombia. (photo via DC_Columbia/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)
The Manizales area in Colombia is perfect for admiring beautiful volcanoes, Andean forests, and glaciers. (Photo via DC_Columbia/ iStock / Getty Images Plus).

Another recommended route is the one that goes through the Nevado de Tolima, one of the most beautiful volcanoes of the central Andes. Those who make this tour, in addition to finding camping areas, have water supply sites to walk without complications and admire the waterfalls and glaciers of this fantastic spot.

