Last updated: 09:19 AM ET, Tue August 17 2021

Nevada Allowing Large Venues to Require Proof of Vaccination

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 17, 2021

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders will play NFL football at Allegiant Stadium. (photo via Lucas Aykroyd/TravelPulse Canada)

Officials in Nevada announced that large event venues could opt out of the state’s mandatory mask mandate if they require that all people entering the facility be fully vaccinated.

According to Reuters.com, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak revealed on Monday that venues with a capacity of 4,000 people or more would have the option to require vaccines, but the partially vaccinated and children will still need to wear a mask.

“If a large event venue chooses to require vaccination proof for all attendees, those that are FULLY vaccinated will be allowed to take their masks off,” Governor Sisolak said.

As a result of the decision, the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League announced that all fans at home games would be required to present proof of vaccination, starting on September 13.

Governor Sisolak’s vaccination recommendations come days after San Francisco and New Orleans joined New York City in requiring people entering restaurants, gyms and other venues to present proof of vaccination.

In July, multiple U.S. jurisdictions advised residents to avoid traveling to Las Vegas as the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant fuels rising case counts in Nevada.

