Nevis Launches Sweepstakes to Promote Times Square Signage
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 16, 2022
The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is celebrating the installation of a Times Square billboard at 1500 Broadway in New York’s iconic “Crossroads of the World” by giving away a six-night Nevis vacation including stays the Four Seasons Resort Nevis and Golden Rock Hotel Nevis luxury resorts.
The sweepstakes runs through Jan. 31, 2023. To enter, contestants can “like” the billboard post on NTA’s “Nevis Naturally” Instagram or Facebook account. The post can be found on Nevis’ social media platforms until through January 31.
Consumers can also enter by tagging friends in the comment section of the post (each comment is an entry), or by following the Nevis Naturally, Four Seasons Resort Nevis or Golden Rock Hotel Nevis Instagram or Facebook accounts.
Contestants can gain an additional 10 sweepstakes entries by photographing themselves in front of the Times Square billboard and posting the image on social media using the hashtag #ANevisMinute. The contest winner will be announced on Feb. 10, 2023 on the @NevisNaturally Facebook and Instagram accounts.
The sweepstakes grand prize includes two roundtrip flights from the U.S. to St. Kitts with water taxi transfer to Nevis, plus three-night stays at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis and at the Golden Rock Hotel Nevis, for a total of six nights in the destination.
The three-month Times Square electronic billboard features images of Nevis’ long white-sand beaches, luxury resorts and the lush green heights of Nevis Peak. “Our goal is to inspire travelers to escape New York’s harsh winter and the everyday hassles of life,” said Devon Liburd, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority.
“We are excited to bring the beauty of our destination to one of our key markets and give an enticing first taste of our special island.”
