Nevis Names 2022 Tourism Ambassadors
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 15, 2022
The Nevis Tourism Authority named its panel of 2022 Ambassadors for its Tourism Ambassador Program, which was launched in 2020 and comprises “travel tastemakers, influencers and journalists” selected for their knowledge of the destination.
This year’s panel includes award-winning Caribbean travel journalist Brian Major; former Spice Girl “Mel B” Brown; model, actress and dancer Nikeva Stapleton; and spa and luxury travel influencer Ava Roxanne Stritt.
Nevis Ambassadors will put the spotlight on the destination’s tourism offerings through their distinctive viewpoints in print and digital media, social networks and more.
They will also alert their followers to a range of island events, including the Nevis Mango Festival, the Nevis-St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim on March 27, 2022, and Nevis Culturama, the island’s annual summer carnival.
“As travelers look to discover their next favorite destination, we’re thrilled to have these notable personalities share their insights of Nevis,” said Devon Liburd, Nevis Tourism Authority interim CEO. “We’re confident that our 2022 Ambassadors will create a colorful and exciting portrait of this special place we call home.”
Major has extensively covered the Caribbean for well over a decade. In addition to serving as the Caribbean editor for Northstar Travel Media’s TravelPulse and AGENTat HOME, he also holds the position of managing editor of digital and publications.
He was the recipient of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Martha Vickery-Wallace Memorial Award for Excellence in Travel Journalism in 2017 and the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s 2015 “Inner Circle King” Award winner for trade journalism feature writing in 2015.
Major also has a considerable background in the cruise industry, serving as senior cruise editor for Travel Weekly and director of public relations for Cruise Lines International Association.
His travel stories and photography have also been featured in Afar.com, CondeNast Traveler.com, Travel + Leisure.com and USAToday.com.
Brown joined the Spice Girls – which sold 85 million records and launched the Girl Power movement – in her teens as Scary Spice. After the band’s split in 2000, Brown embarked on a new career as a television personality on such shows as America’s Got Talent, The X Factor in the UK and Britain, Dancing With the Starts in Australia and Celebrity Juice.
In 2023, she will host a fashion and beauty show where contestants vie for modeling and brand contracts dubbed The Fashion Hero.
Brown, whose father is Nevisian and whose mother is British, recently authored Women’s Aid Ambassador and was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen for her work in helping domestic abuse survivors.
Nikeva Stapleton, a Nevisian who grew up in Chicago and now lives in Los Angeles, began her career as a dancer and graduated from Alvin Ailey School/Fordham University BFA Program in New York City.
She had danced in productions at the Metropolitan Opera and in Las Vegas’s Jubilee. Her television appearances include Today Show and America’s Got Talent.
Stapleton has also appeared in music videos, including David Bowie’s final project Blackstar, and Beyonce’s single Spirit in the Black is King film.
She is currently an ensemble member of Hulu’s sketch comedy Sherman’s Showcase and has appeared in BET’s American Soul, Spike Lee’s Chiraq, BlacKKKlansman, the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It and more.
Stapleton has also been featured in modeling campaigns for Balenciaga, Athleta, Nike, Adidas, Fila and MAC.
Stritt, a veteran freelance writer and editor, has gained a reputation as one of the most important influencers for spa and luxury travel. Over the past 10-plus years, she has written for publications that include USA Today, Travelocity and Upscale Living Magazine.
“Her fans say she is responsible for transforming a regular spa day into a full wellness adventure,” the Nevis Tourism Authority said.
Stritt has also been the recipient of numerous honors and is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and the Wellness Tourism Association.
