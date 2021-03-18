Last updated: 02:13 PM ET, Thu March 18 2021

Nevis Officials Investigating Alleged Traveler COVID-19 Breaches

Brian Major March 18, 2021

Four Seasons Nevis resort
Government officials are investigating alleged protocol breaches at the Four Seasons Nevis resort (Photo by Brian Major)

Nevis government officials are investigating two alleged COVID-19 protocol breaches by travelers visiting the Four Seasons Nevis resort last week.

Visitors staying at the 350-acre luxury resort under national “Vacation in Place” guidelines reportedly left the property in two separate incidents, violating local and national quarantine protocols.

The travelers were placed in a government isolation site in accordance with Nevis’ COVID-19 procedures. Two guests left the resort without authorization for approximately two hours on March 11. On March 13, another six guests left the TK-acre resort’s compound.

“This past weekend, guests of a group visiting Four Seasons Resort Nevis violated Vacation in Place guidelines and in accordance with local protocols were placed in a government isolation site,” said resort officials in a statement. “Additionally, the government suspended the ‘Vacation in Place’ designation for the remainder of the group.

“The Resort has been in full cooperation with local authorities from the time we were made aware of the violations,” the statement adds. “We take all government-issued Covid-19 regulations seriously and actively communicate all relevant information to guests both prior to and upon arrival to ensure they are aware of local regulations. The health and safety of our guests, residents, employees, and community remain our top priority.”

