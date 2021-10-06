Last updated: 01:16 PM ET, Wed October 06 2021

Nevis Tourism Launches Revamped Website with Mango Sweepstakes

Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 06, 2021

Montpelier Beach & Club Nevis
Top sweepstakes prizes include four nights’ accommodation at Nevis’ Montpelier Plantation & Beach resort. (Photo by Brian Major)

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) unveiled a revamped website featuring a modernized design and easy navigation, said NTA officials.

The new site provides users with optimized Nevis travel information including accommodations, attractions, restaurants and bars, island events and historic and cultural sites and attractions.

“We’re happy to welcome back visitors to Nevis and hope our new website gives an enticing first taste of our special island,” said Jadine Yarde, NTA’s CEO. The enhanced site new offers “a true reflection of our destination, our history and our unique tourism offering,” added Yarde.

To encourage new users to visit the site, NTA is offering a free Nevis vacation via its “Mango Mania” competition, which recognizes Nevis as home to more than 40 varieties of the sweet tropical fruit.

Site visitors can enter the sweepstakes by locating the Nevis mango emoji on one of the website’s pages, click on the emoji, and complete the pop-up entry form.

Top Mango Mania prizes includes four nights’ accommodation at Montpelier Plantation & Beach for two. The sweepstakes closes on November 5, 2021.

