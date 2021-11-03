New Analysis Finds Travelers More Likely To Purchase Travel Insurance
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 03, 2021
A new survey by Allianz Partners USA found that the majority of customers surveyed were likely to purchase travel insurance again and discovered what they were most concerned about when considering insurance policies.
The top three travel concerns that travelers were most worried about were flight cancellations, delays or missing connections (55 percent), the pandemic or subsequent pandemics (43 percent) and needing medical attention during a trip (32 percent).
The analysis also found that the top three benefits customers would most want in a travel insurance plan include trip cancellation due to a sick or injured traveler (65 percent), trip cancellation due to the pandemic (57 percent) and medical emergency payment (42 percent). This demonstrates that individuals are overwhelmingly concerned more about health-related risks both before and during travel than anything else.
Of the 1,100+ individuals surveyed, the majority were first-time travel insurance purchasers (at 48 percent). Forty-five percent of those surveyed had purchased travel insurance at least twice. While the margins are close, this majority means that more people believe it’s necessary when planning a trip than they had previously.
“We adapted to the changing travel landscape to better accommodate customers as they navigate travel during and beyond the COVID-19 crisis,” said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications at Allianz Partners USA. “Understanding our customers’ needs is crucial to providing innovative products that our valued travel advisor partners can offer to make their clients feel more confident in their travels.”
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS