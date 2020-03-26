New Anguilla Website Updates COVID-19 Measures
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 26, 2020
Another Caribbean destination is implementing measures to combat COVID-19 illness within its borders. Despite the island reporting no confirmed coronavirus cases, Anguilla’s Ministry of Health & Social Development has launched a platform designed to serve as a central space “for all official news and updates” related to COVID-19.
The Anguilla site features updates from Anguilla agencies including the ministry of health, ministry of tourism, the Air & Sea Ports Authority and the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB).
The site also features comprehensive Coronavirus information including facts about the status of the disease globally and in Anguilla, plus tips and resources outlining preventive measures to guard against the virus.
Anguilla authorities closed the country’s air and seaports for 14 days to all passengers effective March 20. Furthermore persons arriving in Anguilla who have traveled outside of the Caribbean region within the last 14 days will be quarantined for 14 days on arrival.
The government had previously announced a ban on direct flights originating from Europe, including the United Kingdom, for the next 14 days and also prohibited cruise ships with passengers who visited Europe in the last two weeks.
There is also a 45-day ban on large public and private gatherings and the British overseas territory also suspended non-essential travel for public servants and closed schools through April 3.
Anguilla’s health ministry is also conducting an “aggressive and expanded national campaign on respiratory hygiene with a “strategic focus on the tourism sector and children” via public service announcements on radio and social media.
For more information on Anguilla
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS