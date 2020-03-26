Last updated: 06:47 PM ET, Thu March 26 2020

New Anguilla Website Updates COVID-19 Measures

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 26, 2020

Meads Bay beach in Anguilla
Caribbean nation has yet to report any confirmed coronavirus cases. (Photo by Brian Major)

Another Caribbean destination is implementing measures to combat COVID-19 illness within its borders. Despite the island reporting no confirmed coronavirus cases, Anguilla’s Ministry of Health & Social Development has launched a platform designed to serve as a central space “for all official news and updates” related to COVID-19.

The Anguilla site features updates from Anguilla agencies including the ministry of health, ministry of tourism, the Air & Sea Ports Authority and the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB).

The site also features comprehensive Coronavirus information including facts about the status of the disease globally and in Anguilla, plus tips and resources outlining preventive measures to guard against the virus.

Anguilla authorities closed the country’s air and seaports for 14 days to all passengers effective March 20. Furthermore persons arriving in Anguilla who have traveled outside of the Caribbean region within the last 14 days will be quarantined for 14 days on arrival.

The government had previously announced a ban on direct flights originating from Europe, including the United Kingdom, for the next 14 days and also prohibited cruise ships with passengers who visited Europe in the last two weeks.

There is also a 45-day ban on large public and private gatherings and the British overseas territory also suspended non-essential travel for public servants and closed schools through April 3.

Anguilla’s health ministry is also conducting an “aggressive and expanded national campaign on respiratory hygiene with a “strategic focus on the tourism sector and children” via public service announcements on radio and social media.

Major
