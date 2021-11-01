New Data Sheds Light on How Many Americans Will Travel This Thanksgiving
November 01, 2021
A survey conducted by The Vacationer found that over 42 percent of Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday alone.
The 2021 Holiday Travel Survey asked more than 1,000 individuals across the nation about their travel plans.
Of those surveyed, around 67 percent are planning to drive to get to their Thanksgiving celebrations. Eighteen percent aren’t planning on traveling anywhere, while around 10.5 percent will be using an airplane. Only 3.66 percent said they’d be using public transportation, like a bus.
The youngest demographic in the survey, those ranging from 18-29 years old, are both most likely to travel via airplane (13.92 percent) and via public transportation (10.62 percent), while those 60 years and older are the least likely to fly, at 6.20 percent.
Overall, around one in ten Americans plan to use a plane to get to their holiday destinations, which is around 27 million. If this is true, then this year could see record numbers of holiday travelers in the airports.
Americans are concerned about saving money this Thanksgiving holiday.
The vast majority of those surveyed plan to spend at most $500 on their travel. Perhaps staying with family, opting not to rent a car and booking the cheapest red-eye flights will be more attractive this year, with almost 80 percent of Americans looking towards a cost-effective holiday.
What are the key takeaways for this Thanksgiving holiday? More people than ever are expected to travel this year but will choose to spend more time with friends and family instead of spending their money.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
