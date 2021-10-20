New Orleans Debuts Fall Food Celebration
Claudette Covey October 20, 2021
New Orleans & Company unveiled the New Orleans Fall Food Celebration, a campaign that runs through Nov. l8, 2021, which is designed to come to the aid of restaurants whose businesses were negatively impacted by the Delta variant surge and Hurricane Ida.
In all, more than 235 restaurants are participating.
“The goal of the campaign is to support New Orleans chefs, servers, cooks, suppliers, bartenders, drivers, kitchen staff, restaurant owners, managers and all those who make their living by a thriving restaurant industry,” said New Orleans & Company, which serves sales and marketing organization for the city.
The campaign was launched in the aftermath of the successful NOLAxNOLA, a club-based music festival, which New Orleans & Company said was the first its kind in the U.S.
“Food and music are the two towers of our city’s brand,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.
“With NOLAxNOLA, we drove people to music clubs, and now we are taking the same approach with restaurants through the New Orleans Fall Food Celebration.”
The NOLXAxNOLA featured more than 300 shows at 35 music clubs and venues from Oct. 7 to 17, 2021.
Plans are underway for a reprisal of the event in fall 2022.
