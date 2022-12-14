New Study Reveals the Most Popular Holiday Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Lacey Pfalz December 14, 2022
Travel plans are in full swing, and Allianz Partners USA’s Top 10 Holiday Destinations survey has revealed the most coveted holiday travel destinations among Americans, with an overwhelming majority expecting to travel domestically this year.
The survey reviewed nearly 3 million itineraries featuring roundtrip flights departing within the U.S. during the period beginning December 17 and ending December 29. Around 89 percent of itineraries are for domestic travel, while 11 percent are international.
Domestically, the top 10 destinations for holiday travelers are New York, Seattle, Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Minneapolis. New York has almost always been the most popular holiday destination, and has been for the past five years, except during 2020, when Seattle took first place and it didn’t place in the top 10.
The most sought-after international destinations are overwhelmingly warm-weather Caribbean destinations. Taking the spot as the most popular destination five years running is Cancun, followed by San Jose del Cabo, London, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Nassau, Punta Cana, Oranjestad, Providenciales and Paris.
“This past spring, our data reported a staggering 600 percent increase in summer travel to Europe as countries re-opened for visitation, and it’s wonderful to see that trend endure with the resurgence of travel to London for the holiday season,” Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, said in a statement.
“As travelers recommit to beloved holiday getaways both domestic and international, they should consider purchasing travel insurance to protect pre-paid travel investments from unpredictable events like trip cancellations or interruptions, travel delays, and baggage issues that can sour holiday cheer faster than expired eggnog.”
