New Sweepstakes Offers Two Weeks in Puerto Rican Paradise
Puerto Rico is spotlighting its remote-work opportunities via a new “Deskover Puerto Rico” sweepstakes offering six two-week “workations” on the island to consumers who share what they would accomplish if they were to spend two weeks working from the destination.
Puerto Rico’s beautiful beaches, lush hills and rainforests, stunning sunsets and distinctive music, art, food and history, offer workers a genuine Caribbean atmosphere combined with the convenience of being a U.S. territory, said Discover Puerto Rico officials.
Consumers must submit a brief explanation of what they would accomplish during a Deskover Puerto Rico visit via the Deskover website by May 13. As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not require work visas, passports or insurance requirements for U.S. citizens.
Deskover sweepstakes winners will receive two weeks at accommodations across Puerto Rico, including at a floating villa off the northeast coast of Fajardo, a historic apartment in Old San Juan, a one-bedroom suite at Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa, a Regency Suite at the Hyatt Grand Reserve and a three-bedroom condo in the Palmas del Mar resort on the Island’s east-central coast.
"Puerto Rico is a great option for travelers looking to work remotely from unique accommodations, seeking warm temperatures, rich history, a plethora of outdoor attractions, delectable cuisine, and an international flair," said Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO.
Puerto Rico also offers 31 internet providers, say Discover Puerto Rico officials, including three 5G networks, essential for video conferencing. "The island is committed to providing a safe travel experience, given the prioritization of health and safety measures," added Dean.
