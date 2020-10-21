New Video Offers Tips on How to Responsibly Vacation in Hawaii
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 21, 2020
Travel has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, from the moment you take off to the moment you arrive.
With it comes a personal mantra to act responsibly and care for the destination as much as you would take precautions at home.
That’s the premise of a new video released through a partnership between the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) as part of the Kuleana Campaign. Kuleana means responsibility in Hawaiian.
The video has been sent to airlines, hotels and activity partners to share with their customers within email confirmations, inflight, in-room and on-property as available. In addition, when visitors log in to their Facebook and Instagram accounts while in Hawaii, the video will pop up on their feeds through geo-targeting technology.
The new video encourages travelers to wear a mask, wash their hands, keep six feet apart, and share aloha with fellow travelers and residents.
Here’s a look at the new video.
