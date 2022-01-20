New Women's Travel Wisdom Symposium To Unite Women Travelers
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 20, 2022
JourneyWoman, the world’s first women’s solo travel publication and Girls’ Guide to Paris & Beyond, one of the largest women’s-only tour operators, have come together to create the first Women’s Travel Wisdom symposium, expected to be held in person with eighty attendees this October.
With the goal of bringing together women travelers and members of the travel community, the Women’s Travel Wisdom’s focus will be on integrating wellness into travel. The symposium will be held at the Mandala Springs Wellness Center from October 20-24, 2022. Space is limited to eighty women and will be held outdoors.
It features thirteen best-selling authors, travel experts, photographers, activists and more who will offer workshops and talks on topics ranging from animal conservation to mindfulness to Indigenous wisdom and more.
Keynote speakers and workshop leaders include but are not limited to Nora Livingstone, Doni Belau, Brenda Holder, Debbie Phillips, Loung Ung and Lola Akinmade åkerström.
"This is an invitation for women to share their wisdom, embrace different perspectives and help cultivate shared values to make the world a better place through travel," said Carolyn Ray, CEO, JourneyWoman. "Empowerment leads to change, and I believe that women, as the world's most influential travelers, must lead that change."
"As guests of the world, we must make meaningful contributions when we travel," said Doni Belau, CEO and Founder, Girls' Guide to Paris and Beyond. "This is a unique opportunity to join a circle of powerful, wise women, be inspired by their courageous stories and become healthier, stronger, and more purposeful travelers."
For more information about the symposium, please visit Women’s Travel Wisdom’s website.
