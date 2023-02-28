New York City Launches New Borough Pass
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2023
New York City is more than just Manhattan and Manhattan is more than just Times Square.
NYC Borough Pass wants travelers to know that and is making sure that visitors see all of the Big Apple the next time they visit by launching the sightseeing New York City Borough Pass to promote the neighborhoods and cultures that help set the city apart.
The new pass will take visitors north to Harlem to the Apollo Theater, where they can always catch a great act. And although it’s not on the list, be sure to stop at Sylvia’s for the best soul food in the country. The baked macaroni and cheese is to die for.
Or you can use the pass to go to the Bronx and visit the Botanical Gardens. It’s an oasis in the middle of the skyscrapers. In fact, you could stay in the Bronx and make a day out of it, and literally walk to the Bronx Zoo, one of the most famous zoos in the country.
Travelers can purchase the passes in 1-, 3-, 7- or 90-day options ranging in price from $35 to $102. The passes must be used within one year of purchase.
"I'm hyped to launch the New York City Borough Pass and help visitors and other locals celebrate the nuanced diversity and cultural heritage of the city I have called home my entire life," John A. Marshall, founder and Chief Stewardship Officer of NYCBP said in a statement. "More importantly, our pass aims to simulate a more sustainable and equitable distribution of the significant economic benefits of NYC tourism and support local businesses and communities in all boroughs."
