New York City Plans to Fully Reopen on July 1
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 29, 2021
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he requested the complete removal of COVID-19 restrictions and would reopen the popular destination to travel starting on July 1.
According to the New York Post, De Blasio said the reopening would include full capacity for restaurants, bars, stores, small businesses, hair salons, gyms, arenas, stadiums, music halls, museums, theaters and more.
While the news was welcomed by a travel industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, De Blasio did not provide any specific details about how the changes will be made or which guidelines would remain in place.
“Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1. We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength,” De Blasio said. “We have poured over the science and the data. This is going to be the summer of New York City. You're going to see amazing activities, cultural activities coming back. I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again.”
“I think the best way to proceed here is to set out the city's vision,” De Blasio continued. “We're going to work with the federal government, we're going to work with the state government, but it's quite clear it's time to set a goal and move on that goal.”
The NYC Mayor admitted he didn’t speak to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo before making the reopening announcement.
De Blasio also mentioned indoor mask mandates would remain in place for the foreseeable future, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 would no longer be required to wear facial coverings outdoors.
Sponsored Content
For more information on New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS