Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Thu April 29 2021

New York City Plans to Fully Reopen on July 1

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 29, 2021

Exploring New York City on a helicopter tour
PHOTO: Exploring New York City on a helicopter tour. (Photo by Derek Major)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he requested the complete removal of COVID-19 restrictions and would reopen the popular destination to travel starting on July 1.

According to the New York Post, De Blasio said the reopening would include full capacity for restaurants, bars, stores, small businesses, hair salons, gyms, arenas, stadiums, music halls, museums, theaters and more.

While the news was welcomed by a travel industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, De Blasio did not provide any specific details about how the changes will be made or which guidelines would remain in place.

“Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1. We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength,” De Blasio said. “We have poured over the science and the data. This is going to be the summer of New York City. You're going to see amazing activities, cultural activities coming back. I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again.”

“I think the best way to proceed here is to set out the city's vision,” De Blasio continued. “We're going to work with the federal government, we're going to work with the state government, but it's quite clear it's time to set a goal and move on that goal.”

The NYC Mayor admitted he didn’t speak to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo before making the reopening announcement.

De Blasio also mentioned indoor mask mandates would remain in place for the foreseeable future, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 would no longer be required to wear facial coverings outdoors.

