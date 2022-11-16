Nobu Barbuda Beach Club Offering Deluxe Packages
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 16, 2022
Luxury beach club Nobu Barbuda re-opened November 9 for its second season at Princess Diana Beach on the smaller sister of dual-island Antigua and Barbuda.
The facility offers travelers a Nobu restaurant and lounge, plus sun beds and private cabanas. Guests can purchase all-day VIP experiences featuring personal hosts, exclusive cabana menu items including a selection of sushi and bento boxes, plus upon-request beachfront massages.
Other beach club amenities include beverage service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; snacks, chips and dried fruits; bottled water; chaise lounges with towel service; and showers and changing rooms. The oceanfront beach club also offers a Caribbean style lounge bar and restaurant.
Nobu Barbuda will offer a series of distinctive culinary experiences in 2022 and 2023, including lobster cookoffs, wherein guests to snorkel to the chef's lobster trap, select a fresh Barbuda spiny lobster and bring their fresh catch back to shore to have it prepared by a Nobu chef for a beachfront feast. The special packages are priced at $500 per person.
Nobu Barbuda will also offer Barbuda sushi classes, at which Nobu’s head sushi chef teaches guests to craft the perfect sushi roll ($385 per person), and Beach Barbecue packages ($500 per person).
The beach club is also offering helicopter packages for guests traveling from Antigua to Barbuda by air. The service also operates from St. Barts to Barbuda. Travelers can also reach Barbuda from Antigua by sea via private boat excursion arranged through Nobu Barbuda. Packages include snorkeling, cocktails at a private sandbar, beach access, and lunch at the Nobu restaurant.
Earlier this year, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority launched a Barbuda-focused marketing campaign promoting Barbuda as an exclusive, high-end international vacation destination.
ABTA’s humorous campaign acknowledges 61 square-mile Barbuda, an “off-the-beaten-track island escape” with “one ferry, two flights and 10 taxis,” can accommodate only a small number of visitors. Travelers are encouraged to visit, “But please, not all at once.”
Sponsored Content
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
The Latest Travel Guidance for Mexico's Top Tourist Destinations
-
5-Star Luxury Resort in Punta Cana Is All-Suite and All-Inclusive
For more information on Antigua, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS