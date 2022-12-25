North America's Premier Shopping Destinations
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff December 25, 2022
The holiday shopping season might be over but travelers looking to grab some souvenirs and gifts for loved ones can find them year-round in these buyer's paradises.
Here are some of the best places to shop in North America.
New York City
It is the U.S. city that most reflects the magic of Christmas and is a favorite for vacation shopping. The department store windows are spectacular and are where the ideal gift will appear. This visit can also be used to tour the city and its attractive museums and skyscrapers.
Puebla
Just two hours from Mexico City, you will find large shopping malls like Angelópolis Lifestyle Center. Puebla's artisans spend hours creating incredible Talavera pieces in many different formats, from small boxes to impressive vases. When visiting the town, you will also enjoy the majesty of its architecture and exquisite gastronomy.
Portland, Oregon
Nestled on the Columbia and Willamette rivers, Portland is known for its outdoor lifestyle, laid-back coffee shop and brewery vibes. Just minutes from downtown, Washington Square is a premier shopping center, home to Oregon's largest Nordstrom store, Dick's Sporting Goods, Sephora, and Pandora, and no sales tax. Take a break at several restaurants, such as Ezell's Famous Chicken, Thirsty Lion Pub & Grill, and Din Tai Fung.
Guadalajara
Brass and wooden Christmas ornaments to hang on the tree, wreaths for facades, and figures for the nativity can be original gifts found in Guadalajara, such as Tlaquepaque. The capital of the most Mexican state has a wide variety of shopping malls that will captivate both young and old. The plazas of the Perla Tapatía and its metropolitan area are waiting for you. The first shopping mall in Latin America, Plaza del Sol, opened in this city. Its construction dates back to the 1960s when a group of businessmen and merchants decided to build more than 90 stores on a large lot.
Scottsdale, Arizona
In Old Town Scottsdale, visit Scottsdale Fashion Square, the state's largest shopping destination, with more than 200 stores, including Bulgari, Bottega Veneta, Versace, and even a community theater. Palate-pleasing dining options include Ocean 44, Toca Madera, and the highly acclaimed Nobu.
Kierland Commons also features high-end lifestyle brands, such as Anthropologie, Crate & Barrel, and Sur La Table, and upscale restaurants, such as Zinc Bistro, Postino Wine Café, and The Greene House. Enjoy your meal on the patio to appreciate the cozy outdoor setting and swaying palm trees.
Mexico City
In addition to its modern shopping malls and boutiques featuring international brands, the Mexican capital offers a wide range of tours and tourist attractions. And its gastronomy is not to be missed. There is a wide range of places to go shopping in the CDMX. You can find informal markets in some avenues, independent boutiques, and even branches of big brands in any industry.
Undoubtedly, the great metropolis has been the shopping capital since pre-Hispanic times. It is worth mentioning that the most important stores in Latin America are centered in this beautiful place that many love and is home to many people, not only from Mexico but from all over the globe.
San Miguel de Allende
This beautifully preserved World Heritage City is known as the land of chic stores. Big spenders and bargain hunters come from all over Mexico and North America to take advantage of its fine arts, folk arts, fashion, home goods, handcrafted furniture and antiques. For starters, stroll through the Mercado de Artesanías, a colorful explosion of creativity.
For more information on Puebla, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico City, New York City, Miami
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS