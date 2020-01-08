NYC Broadway, Restaurant and Must-See Week Tickets on Sale Now
Tickets for 2020's NYC Winter Outing are officially on sale.
The three-week event combining NYC & Company's three signature promotional programs—NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See Week—returns for its second year January 21 to February 9, 2020.
Two-for-one Broadway ticket sales opened to the public on Wednesday. As many as 21 shows are participating this year, including a handful of Tony Award winners and at least eight that are new to the program. Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon and Frozen are among the marquee shows available this winter.
NYC Restaurant Week reservations are also open with more than 350 restuarants participating in 2020. "Now in its 28th year, NYC Restaurant Week is one of the most renowned dining programs in the world," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, in a statement. "The program earned its great reputation from locals and visitors alike who use it to explore vibrant neighborhoods across the five boroughs in pursuit of diverse culinary experiences at a terrific value." Diners can enjoy two-course prix-fixe lunches and brunches available from $26 and three-course prix-fixe dinners for $42.
Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for NYC Must-See Week, which has grown considerably to offer nearly 70 unique experiences this year, including waterfront cruises, unexpected historical sites and behind-the-scenes tours.
’Tis the season to live it up in NYC. Save on Broadway, dining, and attractions. Book your #NYCWinterOuting tickets and reservations today! https://t.co/XNPF16989r— NYCgo: the Official Guide to NYC (@nycgo) January 8, 2020
Travelers visiting the Big Apple this winter can also take advantage of JetBlue's big winter sale featuring discounted flights from as low as $44 one-way. The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday and is coincidentally valid for travel starting January 21, the first day of NYC Winter Outing.
