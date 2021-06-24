NYC & Company Launches Largest-Ever Global Tourism Recovery Campaign
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 24, 2021
NYC & Company has launched the first phase of “It’s Time for New York City.” The new campaign is the city’s largest global multi-media marketing effort, to the tune of $30 million.
The tourism recovery campaign is being rolled out as restrictions are being rolled back. The investment in this new program is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act funds secured by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The campaign will be launched in three phases and include television, digital, outdoor media and partnerships.
"The Summer of NYC is here—and now it’s time to tell the whole world about how this city is building a recovery for all of us,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Tourism impacts hundreds of thousands of jobs across the five boroughs, and its return will fuel our recovery even more. The greatest travel destination in the world is ready to welcome back visitors from around the region, country, and globe, and we can’t wait to greet them.”
“As Majority Leader, securing funding for state and local governments was a top priority in the American Rescue Plan and I fought hard to ensure that New York and especially New York City could receive resources to revive the economy, including the vital hospitality and tourism industry,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “As a son of Brooklyn, I can safely say this campaign is spot-on: It’s Time for New York City!”
The first phase of the “It’s Time for New York City” campaign will focus on 23 markets across the United States and then expand to Mexico, Canada and Latin America. Plans also call for an international expansion into key markets.
The initial launch features a cooperative marketing and advertising partnership with AAA Northeast to boost regional travel this summer.
Enjoy the Best of Summertime in NYC is the campaign’s official resource hub and includes unique guides to each of the five boroughs.
Special offers and the opportunity to experience personalized NYC packages for 8 million AAA members in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, DC, as well as travel agent trainings and promotions across digital and email, are also available to help restore confidence and encourage the drive market to visit this summer.
“New York City is open for business and we invite visitors to experience everything our destination has to offer—from exceptional deals on dining during Summer NYC Restaurant Week to surfing in the Rockaways to exploring the City’s rich tapestry of diverse communities,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “We are extremely grateful for Senator Schumer and Mayor de Blasio’s support for the hospitality and tourism economy so we can make sure everyone hears the news: It’s Time for New York City.”
A television spot will launch in the second phase of the campaign, highlighting the city’s diversity, vibrancy and excitement.
A third phase of the campaign will target International travelers with global media partner JC Decaux.
“New York City has shown time and time again how resilient it can be, and throughout this pandemic, that has not changed,” said Charles Flateman, NYC & Company Board Chairman. “This campaign showcases the best of the destination—from the dazzling lights of Broadway to our world-class hotels and cultural organizations. It’s time to welcome visitors back to the five boroughs and remind them why NYC is the greatest city in the world.”
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
For more information on United States, New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS