NYC & Company Puts the Spotlight on Women’s History Month
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 25, 2021
In tandem with the launch of Women’s History Month on March 1 and International Women’s Day on March 8, NYC & Company is putting the focus on hotels, restaurants and shops owned and operated by women.
“Female-owned and -operated businesses are so vital to our city and our industry, and we invite New Yorkers and visitors to support these enterprises now and into the future,” said, NYC & Company Chief Marketing Officer Nancy Mammana. “It’s my honor and privilege to celebrate these women today and every day alongside my wonderful and talented female colleagues at NYC & Company.”
Hotels operated by women include Boro Hotel in Long Island City; Conrad New York Downtown; the Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; InterContinental New York Times Square; Lotte New York Palace; The Marmara Park Avenue; The New Yorker, a Wyndham Hotel; The Whitby Hotel; and The Williamsburg Hotel.
On the arts and culture front, just some of the highlights celebrating women include the fifth bi-annual WOW – Women of the World Festival at Harlem’s Apollo Theater March 20-21; the Brooklyn Museum’s retrospective on the feminist artist Lorraine O’Grady March 5-July 18; and an exhibit at The Met Fifth Avenue Alice Neel, the radical feminist painter March 22 - Aug. 1.
In terms of culinary options, visitors can choose from among a wide range of restaurants spearheaded by women, including, but not limited to Mario’s Restaurant in the Bronx; Comfortland in Queens; Sweet Chili in Bushwick, Brooklyn; Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem; Dirty Candy on the Lower East Side; Peaches Low Country Kitchen in Lower Manhattan; Lakruwana Restaurant in Tompkinsville, Staten Island; and 232 Bleecker in the West Village.
Shops run by women include Catbird, a fine jewelry store in Brooklyn; Fishs Eddy, a home goods store in the Flatiron District of Manhattan; and The Lit. Bar, in Mott Haven; and many more.
