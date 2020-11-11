NYC & Company to Unveil Robust Holiday Events
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 11, 2020
The holidays in New York City are like nothing else – they are as quaint and romantic or as big and boisterous as you want.
That’s The City.
That’s the expectation.
And NYC & Company is doing its part to ensure that the shows will go on, even in the face of COVID-19.
NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City of New York, was gracious enough to share with TravelPulse its robust plan for the upcoming holiday season.
“Look, we all know it’s going to feel different,” NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon told TravelPulse. “But it’s important that we keep the traditions. The (Christmas) tree is coming to Rockefeller Center, the holiday markets are already up. We are carrying forward.”
Locals and tourists alike are encouraged to show support for NYC by shopping and staying local, and Mastercard cardholders will earn up to $100 in statement credits when spending at businesses participating in the ‘All In NYC: Neighborhood Getaways’ promotion, currently offering nearly 300 ways to save.
“We are absolutely grateful for the 8.5 million residents of New York City’s five boroughs and the 18 million people who live in the tri-state area,” Dixon said. “But we get 67 million visitors (a year) and we need to start bringing them back.”
The entire list of events will be officially unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16. Here’s a sneak peek of just some of the things to come.
MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
This beloved holiday tradition of larger-than-life balloons, dazzling floats and big stars has been transformed into a virtual-only experience on NBC for all to enjoy safely from the comfort of home. However, Santa Claus’ big entrance at the end of the parade, the traditional signal that Christmas is on its way, will still be honored. Macy’s is introducing ‘Santaland,’ where children of all ages can take an interactive online journey through the North Pole and NYC, and take a virtual selfie with Santa himself.
ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
Taking place on Dec. 2, the annual event is now 88 years old. It is, arguably, the most famous Christmas tree lighting in the world and draws thousands who cram the streets around Rockefeller Center as it stands majestically above the ice skating rink.
ICE SKATING
Speaking of ice skating, you can still do it all over the city. Bryant Park, behind the NYC Public Library, offers free skating albeit with reduced capacity for social distancing. You can also skate on the rooftop of The William Vale in Brooklyn, with a full view of the New York City skyline. The Rink at Brookfield Place, Wollman Rink and, of course, The Rink at Rockefeller Center (opening Nov. 21) are also in operation.
HOLIDAY MARKETS, RETAIL DISPLAYS AND SHOPPING
Bryant Park is more than just ice skating. The Bank of America Winter Village provides must-buy gifts, sweets, drinks and winter activities at the Holiday Shops. Grand Central Terminal’s Holiday Fair is already underway in Vanderbilt Hall with handmade home goods, toys, art, accessories, jewelry, bath and body products, and men’s and women’s and children’s apparel.
The Shops at Columbus Circle ‘Holiday Under the Stars’ is also now open with its shopping and the iconic 14-foot stars hang from the ceiling and illuminate to the beat of holiday music in the Great Room. And, take the Staten Island Ferry from Manhattan over to Empire Outlets, the city’s only outdoor outlets shopping destination with views of Lower Manhattan.
WINDOW DISPLAYS
Yep, Macy’s Saks and Nordstrom will all have the giant holiday window displays for the season.
OUTDOOR IGLOO EXPERIENCE
Need a quick drink? Experience a winter oasis at one of the 17 igloos offered at 230 Fifth. Igloos can accommodate up to 10 guests and cannot be shared with other parties this year; advanced bookings are recommended.
OTHER
Even on the internet, there’s not enough room to list everything! There are also tour buses, holiday light displays including at the Bronx Zoo, more holiday markets, the New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show, The Shops at Hudson Yards (the city’s hottest new attraction), and about a million other things to do in Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx and Staten Island.
NEW YEAR’S EVE TIMES SQUARE BALL DROP
For the first time ever, the magical New Year’s Eve event will be virtual, although it will still have live performances and special guests so you can watch on television.
For more information on New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS