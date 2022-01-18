Last updated: 11:21 AM ET, Tue January 18 2022

NYC Launches City-Wide Savings Program, ‘Winter Outing'

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2022

A couple walks along the Hudson River in New York City. (photo via Julienne Schaer / NYC & Company)

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, has launched NYC Winter Outing today, January 18, offering savings throughout the city on Broadway shows, restaurants, accommodations, museums and more.

The annual Winter Outing program runs from January 18 through February 13, including NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, NYC Must-See Week and the first-ever NYC Hotel Week, offering savings on hundreds of experiences across the city.

A lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building Observatory began NYC Winter Outing, hosted by Mayor Eric Adams and other representatives, including NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.

NYC Restaurant Week is offering fixed-price meals at more than 500 restaurants across the city, including two-course lunches or three-course dinners for $29, $39 or $59. For NYC Broadway Week, interested individuals can enjoy savings of 2-for-1 tickets at seventeen participating shows, including Come From Away, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera and many more.

Residents and travelers can enjoy the same deals at more than 45 museums, attractions and tours for NYC Must-See Week, which includes the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Empire State Building Observatory, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and more.

Travelers can also enjoy 22 percent off nearly 130 participating hotels, including The Beekman Hotel, The Langham New York, Fifth Avenue, Conrad New York Downtown and more.

Travelers must adhere to New York City’s Key to NYC COVID-19 protocols and requirements at all times. To learn more, please click here.

To learn about more ways to save through February 13, check out NYC & Company’s website.

