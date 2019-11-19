Last updated: 03:45 PM ET, Tue November 19 2019

NYC Winter Outing Returns to Offer Authentic Experiences at a Value in 2020

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 19, 2019

Winter on Madison Avenue in New York City
PHOTO: Winter on Madison Avenue in New York City. (photo courtesy of Julienne Schaer)

NYC Winter Outing is scheduled to return for its second year January 21 to February 9, 2020.

The three-week event combines NYC & Company's three signature promotional programs, including NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See Week.

This stretch of mid-winter will see select Broadway shows, attractions, museums, tours and performing arts offering two-for-one tickets while nearly 400 restaurants will feature prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. What's more, local hotel rates will be at their very lowest, traditionally between 30 to 40 percent lower than usual.

"Following an overwhelmingly positive response, we’re pleased to welcome NYC Winter Outing back for its second year, adding unmatched value to the enchanting experiences offered across the five boroughs during the winter months," said NYC & Company president and CEO Fred Dixon in a statement.

Mastercard cardholders will have added incentive to participate as NYC & Company's global partnership with the financial services corporation will feature exclusive offers throughout NYC Winter Outing, including early access to reservations and tickets.

"It is Mastercard’s priority to provide cardholders with Priceless experiences in top travel destinations around the world across the passions that bring us together. Partnering with NYC & Company to simultaneously promote theater, dining and culture in NYC is the perfect way to emphasize that commitment,” added Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.

Book of Mormon on Broadway
PHOTO: Book of Mormon on Broadway. (photo courtesy of Joan Marcus)

Reservations for all three programs go live on January 8, 2020.

Contact your travel agent or visit nycgo.com/nyc-winter-outing for more information.

Patrick Clarke
