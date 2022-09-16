Last updated: 01:44 PM ET, Fri September 16 2022

Oktoberfest Returns to Germany With High Expectations, Even Higher Prices

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 16, 2022

Waitress serving beers at Oktoberfest
Waitress serving beers at Oktoberfest. (photo via Deklofenak/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

After two years of coronavirus-related cancellations, Oktoberfest returns to Germany on Saturday with big expectations and higher prices.

According to The Associated Press, an estimated 487 beer breweries, restaurants, fish and meat grills, wine vendors and others will help bring a much-needed tourism boost to Munich, as the event is scheduled to run between September 17 and October 3.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle at Universal Orlando Resort.

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Universal Orlando

Luggage under the Christmas tree

Tips for Planning Holiday Travel This Year

Searching for airfare.

Want Cheap Holiday Flights? Book Right Now

Winter in Rockefeller Center, New York City

Opening Dates for New York City’s Popular Christmas Markets

To take advantage of the returning travelers, Oktoberfest officials announced the event would be open longer each day, with the first beer tents opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 10:30 p.m. The last orders will be taken at 9:30 p.m. Before the pandemic, Munich’s tourism centerpiece welcomed around six million people annually.

“It’s beautiful,” Mayor Dieter Reiter said. “You can see the enthusiasm has returned.”

While there is positivity about the event’s return, rising inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine have impacted prices. On average, one-liter mugs of beer will cost between $12.84 and $14.07 this year, an increase of about 15 percent compared to prices in 2019.

For Germany’s brewers, equipment often fueled by natural gas has become more expensive due to embargoes on Russian imports and prices for barley malt have more than doubled. Even glass bottles have risen by 80 percent and bottle caps climbed 60 percent.

In August, Oktoberfest head Clemens Baumgaertner said the festival would return to Munich with no COVID-related restrictions in place. “The Wiesn will take place,” Baumgaertner said. “It will take place like we know it from 2019, and not in any other way.”

Earlier this year, the German National Tourist Office announced a program to encourage travelers from the United States to visit the country by showcasing its sustainability, responsibility and cultural sites in exciting new ways.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Germany

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Bolivia offers visitors places to admire in the middle of nature to enjoy the best biodiversity and indigenous culture. (Photo via Collette Vacations).

The Best Natural Parks in Bolivia

Hollywood Magic Infused in LA Tourism’s New Marketing Campaign

Discover Barbados - The Culinary Capital of the Caribbean

Bermuda Tourism Authority Launches ‘Lost Yet Found’ Campaign

Costa Rica Aims to Jumpstart Recovery

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS