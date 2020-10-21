One World Observatory Atop Freedom Tower to Reopen
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 21, 2020
One World Observatory, the observation decks and museum attraction at the top of 1 World Trade Center in Manhattan, is set to reopen its doors on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The Observatory covers three floors – 100, 101 and 102 – atop the building informally known as The Freedom Tower, which was built at the site of the ruins of the World Trade Center buildings that were demolished in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The Observatory will reopen to the public on Nov. 1 and then again on Saturday, November 7 before resuming its two-day weekend operations starting Saturday, Nov. 14 with adjusted admission hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“For many months we’ve been looking forward to the day when we would be able to welcome guests back to One World Observatory,” Delfin Ortiz, General Manager of One World Observatory, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that time has come, and we are again able to offer visitors the opportunity to reconnect with the greatest city in the world and create unforgettable memories from our unmatched vantage point in Lower Manhattan.”
“The long-anticipated reopening of One World Observatory is welcome news for visitors to the World Trade Center campus,” added Kevin O’Toole, Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “We are excited to see operations safely resume so that guests will once again be able to enjoy the unparalleled views and incredible dining experience available at the Observatory.”
At re-opening, visitors will once again be treated to the famous SkyPod Elevator experience. The elevator cabs – which are some of the fastest on Earth – transport guests to the 102nd floor in under 60 seconds, while immersing them in a state-of-the-art virtual time-lapse experience that recreates the development of New York City’s skyline from the 1600s to present day. Customers that purchase an “All-Inclusive” experience are guaranteed the exclusive (private) use of a SkyPod Elevator traveling up and down the tower.
Guests will also be able to eat at ONE Dine Restaurant and Bar, which will offer a menu that sources signature items from several regions in New York State. Reservations are currently being accepted for ONE Dine and are highly encouraged due to seating limitations.
The Observatory itself will operate at a maximum of 25 percent capacity. Ticketing is timed to minimize queues and offer a seamless, socially distant onsite experience. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of arrival at www.oneworldobservatory.com.
The opening of the attraction follows other openings in tourist-starved New York City, including its iconic museums last month.
“We’re delighted that One World Observatory is reopening so that visitors to Lower Manhattan will once again be able to experience 360-degree views of the most iconic skyline in the world,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “With enhanced safety measures in place, reduced capacity, and required physical distancing, guests will be able to safely enjoy this spectacular attraction.”
One World Observatory has welcomed more than 10.7 million guests since its opening in May of 2015.
