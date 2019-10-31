Orlando for Adults
Orlando is an ideal destination for weddings, bachelor parties and girls trips, not just Disney. We've rounded up the best spots to explore on your next adults-only trip to the Sunshine State.
Check Out Disney Springs Bar Scene
Disney recently invested millions into Disney Springs, and the result was a very impressive array of high-end dining and bar options. Our favorite spots are Morimoto Asia, where you can’t go wrong with the Lychee martini; Frontera Cocina, where the horchata margarita is highly recommended; Enzo’s Hideaway, which serves a delicious Old Fashioned; and Homecomin’ Kitchen, home to Oprah’s personal chef, Art Smith, who serves farm-to-table dishes and really nails the shrimp and grits.
Go Golfing
The new Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort has a golf course designed by Tom Fazio. You either need to be a guest staying at the resort to use the course, or you have to be a member—which is totally worth it. The 71 hole course was also home to the celebrity LPGA tournament. Take a break for brunch and enjoy their bloody mary bar and mimosa bar, then head up to the rooftop steakhouse.
Take a Wall Crawl
With 20 picture-perfect walls for you and your poser friends (pun intended), get ready for your close up at this photo studio dedicated entirely to the ‘gram. BYO iPhone or use one of the Wall Crawl’s photographers, who have professional cameras and lights and will sell you their shots starting at $5. With everything from beachy scenes to chic, sexy backdrops, this is the place to be for your big bachelorette shot, your wedding pose or even your family holiday photos since they swap out the walls to make them seasonally appropriate.
Drink a Peacock Egg
This is quite possibly the most beautiful cocktail we’ve ever seen. Found at the dark and romantic Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley bar, the drink is a hollowed ice egg that’s magically filled with lemonade, lavender tea, blue curacao and gin. To make this even more dramatic, the egg is lit from below. Literally lit. We recommend arriving early though as this often sells out quickly. After your Peacock Egg, head on over to the hotel's old-fashioned steakhouse, Bull and Bear. Our favorite thing on the menu arrived when it was time for dessert—a lemon stuffed with lemon curd, cream and sorbet. It tasted like the best lemon meringue pie ever.
Go to a Museum
Orlando is more than the theme park capital of the world. The beautiful city boasts a few of the top museums around the globe, including the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, which houses the largest collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s works, including the Tiffany Chapel. The Orlando Museum of Art has American paintings, art from Africa and a lot of pieces from Mexico. It features local and international artists and is definitely worth a visit. While you’re there, wander over to the science center and take in a show—the Orlando Ballet performs here.
Hang Out in Winter Park
Locals love this area, but visitors rarely venture beyond Orlando to this adorable spot. Winter Park is huge, with a 10-block stretch of shops, restaurants, independent coffee shops and, of course, a park. Formerly a 19th-century winter vacation spot for northerners, it’s since become a trendy place to live for wealthy Floridians.
