Palm Beaches Becomes First in Florida to Pursue Gold-Star Sanitation Seal

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti June 03, 2020

PHOTO: An aerial view of the Atlantic Ocean and West Palm Beach, Florida. (photo via JodiJacobson/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), Palm Beach County's official tourism marketing organization, today announced that the destination has signed on to pursue the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's (GBAC) STAR accreditation, making it the first and only Florida destination undertaking the task, and among the first in the nation. DTPB is coordinating the program in collaborating with the Tourist Development Council (TDC) of Palm Beach County and its various agencies.

The GBAC STAR certification represents the cleaning industry's gold standard for facilities that implement the highest-level protocols and performance of cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention (including against COVID-19).

GBAC is a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry’s preeminent trade association. It was created specifically to help businesses and organizations, “prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats, and biohazard situations and real-time crises,” per the institution’s website.

An ISSA press release explains, "GBAC STAR establishes requirements to assist facilities with work practices, protocols, procedures, and systems to control risks associated with infectious agents, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19."

Palm Beach County businesses eligible to participate and individually earn their accreditation include Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and Palm Beach County Convention Center (which have already begun the process), over 150 hotels, cultural institutions, and its two Major League Baseball Spring Training facilities, FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

"GBAC STAR provides third-party validation that will help set accredited facilities apart in terms of their commitment to cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention," said ISSA Executive Director, John Barrett. "We applaud Discover The Palm Beaches for its leadership in championing GBAC STAR accreditation across the community to ensure clean, safe and healthy facilities for residents and guests alike."

Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of DTPB, remarked: “Guests and employees should feel confident to return to their favorite hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions, which is why Discover The Palm Beaches, in collaboration with other TDC agencies, has established this unique destination-wide opportunity for the vast majority of our hotels and most popular venues to earn the GBAC STAR Accreditation.”

For more information, visit thepalmbeaches.com.

Laurie Baratti
